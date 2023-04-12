Planned Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

