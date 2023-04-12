Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PII opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Stories

