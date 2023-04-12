Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.00 and traded as high as C$35.04. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$34.88, with a volume of 4,260,606 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POW shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.00.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

About Power Co. of Canada

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

