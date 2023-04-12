PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 498.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.74.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

