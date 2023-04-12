Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 314.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,814,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,738,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,914,000 after buying an additional 198,860 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

