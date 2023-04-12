Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Raised by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

PRU opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

