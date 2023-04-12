PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $2,531,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,075,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,658,814.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,479 shares of company stock valued at $38,322,293 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

