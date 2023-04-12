Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of Q2 worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 867,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Q2 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,971 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,634. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

