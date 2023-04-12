R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Insider Activity

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

