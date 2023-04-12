Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,830,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Rambus Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -356.90 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after buying an additional 242,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

