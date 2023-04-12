Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Christian John Taubman Sells 10,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Redfin Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RDFN opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Redfin by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

