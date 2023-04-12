Renault (EPA:RNO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.21

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €35.21 ($38.27) and traded as high as €37.03 ($40.25). Renault shares last traded at €36.68 ($39.86), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Renault Trading Up 0.8 %

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

