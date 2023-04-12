Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

