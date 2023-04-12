Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ROIC stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.