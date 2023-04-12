Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $469.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.