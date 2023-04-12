RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Director Jerry Raio Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) Director Jerry Raio acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,325. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RIV stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.