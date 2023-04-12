RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Director Jerry Raio Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) Director Jerry Raio acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,325. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $12,938,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 43,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $721,909,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

