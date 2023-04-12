RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.96.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

