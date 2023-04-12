Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $120.24.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

