Royal Mines and Minerals (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Royal Mines and Minerals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Royal Mines and Minerals Stock Performance
About Royal Mines and Minerals
Royal Mines & Minerals Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses its business on commercially processing specific fly ash and other mineable ores, using a closed loop, leach process that exposes extractable gold at its processing and refining plants located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Royal Mines & Minerals was founded on December 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Mines and Minerals (RYMM)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.