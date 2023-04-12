RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore Sells 6,626 Shares

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RPM stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

