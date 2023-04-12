S. R. Schill & Associates Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

JNJ opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.03. The stock has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.