Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

