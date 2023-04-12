Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.92

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.92 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 158.60 ($1.96). Senior shares last traded at GBX 156.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 325,397 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SNR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senior currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.08).

Senior Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £652.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3,132.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.92.

Senior Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.08), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($59,067.34). Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

