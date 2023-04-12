Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

