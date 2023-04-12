Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,691.66

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,691.66 ($33.33) and traded as high as GBX 2,983 ($36.94). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,942 ($36.43), with a volume of 570,988 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.62) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,986 ($36.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,819.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,691.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($35.03), for a total transaction of £21,217.50 ($26,275.54). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

