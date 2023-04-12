Sfmg LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

