Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,111,000 after buying an additional 194,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $251.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.63. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock worth $11,192,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

