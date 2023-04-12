Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.44.
Shockwave Medical Trading Up 10.6 %
Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $251.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.63. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 214.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 111,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
About Shockwave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
