Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.44.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $251.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.63. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 214.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 111,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

