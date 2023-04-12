Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

