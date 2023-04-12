Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $210.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $219.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

