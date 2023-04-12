Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 100 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,798,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,804.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,779.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,104.05. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,250.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

