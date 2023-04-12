Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,174 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

WELL stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 232.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

