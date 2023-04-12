Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity

Edison International Stock Performance

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

