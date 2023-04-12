Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Silgan by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Silgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 43,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Silgan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

