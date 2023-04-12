Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.51.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

