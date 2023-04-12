SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Philip Bowman Acquires 100,000 Shares

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Rating) insider Philip Bowman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$255,100.00 ($168,940.40).

Philip Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Bowman bought 39,158 shares of SKY Network Television stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.53 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$99,069.74 ($65,609.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sports and entertainment media services and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

