SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Philip Bowman Acquires 100,000 Shares

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Rating) insider Philip Bowman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$255,100.00 ($168,940.40).
Philip Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Bowman bought 39,158 shares of SKY Network Television stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.53 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$99,069.74 ($65,609.10).
SKY Network Television Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.
SKY Network Television Company Profile
SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sports and entertainment media services and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.
Recommended Stories
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.