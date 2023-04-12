Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,107.47

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,107.47 ($13.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($14.17). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,141 ($14.13), with a volume of 0 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.58) to GBX 1,480 ($18.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 1,410 ($17.46) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.34) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,405.50 ($17.41).

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,433.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,167.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 15,238.10%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

