Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,644.29

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,644.29 ($20.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,665 ($20.62). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,657 ($20.52), with a volume of 764,184 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.42) to GBX 1,860 ($23.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.43) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,845 ($22.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,732.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,644.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55,233.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133,333.33%.

In other news, insider Richard Howes purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,174.61). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

