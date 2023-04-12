Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 325.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sotera Health by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Sotera Health Profile

Shares of SHC opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.