Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 14,978 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. The firm manages the Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

