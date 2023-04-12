SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 520.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPLG stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.