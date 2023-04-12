Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00.
Sprout Social Price Performance
Shares of SPT stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $77.14.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
