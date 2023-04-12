Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $77.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.