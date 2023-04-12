Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of STWD opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

