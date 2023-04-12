State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.