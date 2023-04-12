State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $153.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.