State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $345.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.18.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

