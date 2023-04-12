State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $363.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.13 and a 200 day moving average of $334.29. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

