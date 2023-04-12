State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Western Digital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 101,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Western Digital by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

See Also

