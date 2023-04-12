State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $93,936,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $332.44 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

