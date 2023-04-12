State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.50 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

LW stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.